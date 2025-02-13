Kate Winslet speaks out about ‘rift' with Reese Witherspoon

Kate Winslet and Reese Witherspoon’s rumored rift has just sparked a reaction by the British actress.

Kate Winslet has just been pushed towards speaking out, in regards to her rumored rift with Kate Winslet, according to a source.

The source in question made this public in their chat with Heat World.

The conversation saw the insider admitting, “Kate is pretty stunned by it all.”

“Sure, Reese made a blunder with her speech back in the day,” the source said, referring to her 2007 award show speech which turned into a ‘roast’.

“But Kate would not be the type to cut a friend off over that,” and “the way she tells it is that she just got very busy with life, and wasn’t around or able to devote much time to the friendship.”

“She certainly wasn’t carrying out some grudge,” the same source concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Reese never named names in her speech but the internet tracked down who they considered this celebrity to be.

Even Reese herself reacted after the social media storm erupted, and according to the same outlet, admitted that the decision still ‘haunts’ her to this day.

“I got up and I roasted her. But that was not the tone. The tone was British, elegant, classy, and ‘I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’”

“I’m still embarrassed about it. We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding. I think she doesn’t like me anymore. It was pretty bad.”