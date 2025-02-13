 
Geo News

Kate Winslet speaks out about ‘rift' with Reese Witherspoon

Kate Winslet finally speaks out regarding the 'rift' she's been accused of having

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Kate Winslet speaks out about ‘rift with Reese Witherspoon
Kate Winslet speaks out about ‘rift' with Reese Witherspoon

Kate Winslet and Reese Witherspoon’s rumored rift has just sparked a reaction by the British actress.

Kate Winslet has just been pushed towards speaking out, in regards to her rumored rift with Kate Winslet, according to a source.

The source in question made this public in their chat with Heat World.

The conversation saw the insider admitting, “Kate is pretty stunned by it all.”

“Sure, Reese made a blunder with her speech back in the day,” the source said, referring to her 2007 award show speech which turned into a ‘roast’.

“But Kate would not be the type to cut a friend off over that,” and “the way she tells it is that she just got very busy with life, and wasn’t around or able to devote much time to the friendship.”

“She certainly wasn’t carrying out some grudge,” the same source concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Reese never named names in her speech but the internet tracked down who they considered this celebrity to be.

Even Reese herself reacted after the social media storm erupted, and according to the same outlet, admitted that the decision still ‘haunts’ her to this day.

“I got up and I roasted her. But that was not the tone. The tone was British, elegant, classy, and ‘I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’”

“I’m still embarrassed about it. We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding. I think she doesn’t like me anymore. It was pretty bad.”

Anna Kendrick distances herself from Blake Lively amid legal controversy: Report
Anna Kendrick distances herself from Blake Lively amid legal controversy: Report
King Charles monarchy warned about Prince Harry's return to Britain
King Charles monarchy warned about Prince Harry's return to Britain
Meghan Markle turns Invictus Games into Netflix set with shocking move
Meghan Markle turns Invictus Games into Netflix set with shocking move
Jonas Brothers promises big surprises for their fans in 2025
Jonas Brothers promises big surprises for their fans in 2025
Mötley Crüe shares major update about Vince Neil's girlfriend post crash
Mötley Crüe shares major update about Vince Neil's girlfriend post crash
Meghan Markle receives new title after controversial Invictus Games appearance video
Meghan Markle receives new title after controversial Invictus Games appearance
Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations
Meghan Markle takes big step to reinforce her marriage bond with Prince Harry amid divorce speculations
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere