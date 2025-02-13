Prince Harry sparks debate with story about Prince Archie at Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s revelation that his five-year-old son, Prince Archie, asked about landmines has divided the Royal fans.

During a conversation at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, the Duke of Sussex shared that he discussed the dangers of landmines with little Archie.

"Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about how some of these guys [Invictus Games participants] were blown up,” Harry revealed.

He added, "I think IEDs [improvised explosive devices] are probably a bit too much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was 5 years old."

However, social media users were confused, with many questioning how a child so young would ask about landmines.

"I refused to believe that Archie asked about land mines,” one critic penned on X, as per The Express, while another commented, "What 5-year-old even knows about land mines?"

"That kid is advanced yo. Crocodile as a first word...getting a waffle maker and camera...now he's taking up landmine issues,” another asked.

However, some fans defended Harry with one writing, "That's the best way to teach kids about their ancestors and it also served the purpose of possibly inspiring in little Archie an interest in taking up the cause someday.”

“Very nice conversation to be having at #InvictusGames2025,” he added.