Royal family makes big announcement about Prince Harry's Invictus Games as Meghan returns to US

The royal family of Denmark has made a big announcement about Prince Harry’s ongoing Invictus Games in Canada after Meghan Markle returned to US.

The Danish Royal House shared photo of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and made the major announcement on Instagram.

The announcement was made in Danish language which is translated as “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the multi-sport event Invictus Games on 14 and 15 February.

“The Prince and Princess will visit the Danish athletes, attend training sessions and be found among the spectators during several of the competitions.”

It further said, “Founded to support wounded and serving veterans, the Invictus Games bring together up to 550 participants from around the world in a celebration of willpower, unity and sportsmanship.”

The competitions take place over nine days in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Whistler.

“The presence during the Invictus Games is part of the Prince and Princess' continued commitment to veterans, and their Royal Highnesses wish to emphasize the importance of support and community for those who have served their country,” it added.

The royal family’s announcement comes a day after Meghan returned to US after joining Harry in Canada.