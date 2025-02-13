 
Inside Jennifer Garner, John Miller's new version of romantic dates

It was previously claimed that Jennifer Garner and John Miller rarely go out for a date post Ben Affleck divorce

February 13, 2025

Jennifer Garner and John Miller reportedly consider themselves informally engaged.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the couple value their privacy and prefer to maintain a low-key relationship.

An insider told the outlet about the couple, “Jen and John don’t make a big fuss out of their date nights and love keeping things spontaneous and lowkey.”

However, this does not mean that romance is completely absent from their lives.

“It’s way more romantic to them if they can meet somewhere off the beaten track, where they’ll stroll around hand-in-hand without being recognized,” the source addressed.

These findings are supported by those from a different insider, who also established that “they almost never go anywhere.”

“And when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places,” the mole squealed.

There’s no glitz or glam or excitement,” they added of the couple, who reportedly like to enjoy their quality time away from public.

“They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner,” the source remarked in conclusion.

