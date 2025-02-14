'Karate Kid' stars form strong bond in 'Cobra Kai'

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka became good friends in Karate Kids but their bond gets even stronger in Cobra Kai.



As the hit Netflix series came to an end, the pair reflected on their friendship in an interview with the USA Today.

William, who played Johnny Lawrence joked that he thought he would never see the face of his co-star after finishing the shooting of 1984 film.

“Well, thank God I never have to see that guy again.”

“It kind of hurt getting my **** kicked,” Ralph quipped in response. “And here we are on this day, the best of friends. He's my brother in arms. I never would've imagined that.”

The 59-year-old also reflected on the arc of both of their characters. “They both stay true to themselves and find their way together at the end,.”

“There's a common ground. That gives us all a little bit of hope,” he noted.

Ralph in a separate interview with UPI shared, "If you asked me 15 years ago if William Zabka and I would be doing 65 episodes, playing these characters, and, slowly but surely, becoming best friends off-camera, I'd be like, 'Yeah? Seriously? Not happening!'

"He's one of my closest friends," the 63-year-old added.

