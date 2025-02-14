Blake Lively 'shocking' old statement resurfaces

Blake Lively is having a legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Amid this, an old admission of hers resurfaced.



The statement, at first glance, appeared to be shocking as her It Ends With Us co-star has accused her of defamation.

During an interview with Glamour in 2009, she reflected on her behaviour against her Gossip Girl co-star and also her old flame Penn Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey.

When his casting was announced, the Green Lantern actress recalled that it did not sit well with her.

"At first I was so upset that they hired him," she confessed to the magazine. "I actually poisoned the whole cast against him."

"But then they noticed that he wasn't a **** and was actually a really nice, charming person," the mother-of-four admitted her mistake.

She continued, "Almost immediately I realised that too, but it took me about a week to admit it."

Blake also clarified in the interview that there was no bad blood between them.

"We hang out after filming. We actually look forward to spending time together outside of work," she concluded.