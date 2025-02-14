King Charles finds is ‘easier' to stay away from Archie than with Harry

King Charles is secretly upset he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren.



His Majesty, whose youngest son, Prince Harry, exited his Royal duties in 2020, has ensured he is a subject of ‘strain’ for the family.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty."

The source then goes onto add that King Charles is upset about not having a relationship with his Sussex grandchildren- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

They added: "While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry."

This comes amid claims that His Majesty himself is very difficult with his staff.

Royal expert Tom Quinn reveals in his book ‘Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants’: "Charles and Camilla do treat their staff well, but you always feel that they would no more fly without an aeroplane than invite you to have tea with them.

"And Charles does have little bursts of irritation with his staff – perhaps he hasn’t been given exactly the right teacup, perfectly polished shoes and toothpaste neatly squeezed on to his toothbrush in exactly the way he likes it. He loses his temper in a split second but usually quickly regrets it."