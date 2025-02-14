 
Lady Gaga shares what drives her return to her eccentric style in latest music

The pop star is all set to release her seventh studio album

February 14, 2025

Lady Gaga revealed the real reason behind embracing her wild side again after years of a more softened look.

Following the release of her new hit Abracadabra, which is rising up the charts, the Grammy-winning musician revealed what drove her return to her iconic style.

In her latest music, she channeled her dark brunette arches with bleached brows donning a red latex spiked assemble. In another part of the music video, Gaga also wore a figure-hugging white lace outfit paired with her platinum hair partly braided back.

Speaking to The Sun, Gaga shared that her fiance Micheal Polansky inspired her to return to her eccentric style.

"Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music," she told the outlet.

Whereas, Polansky noted, "On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her. I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy,"

Additionally, Gaga's choreographer Parris Goebel who worked with her on the latest project praised saying, "It is cool that it reminds her fans of an era that was so iconic and groundbreaking for her. I think she looks the best she’s ever looked."

