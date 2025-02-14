Chrissy Teigen, John Legend plan to leave Los Angeles after deadly wildfires

Following the devastated Californian fires earlier this year, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have decided to permanently leave Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old singer and the 39-year-old model evacuated their house to take refuge in a luxury hotel along with their four kids and pets.

Luckily, their $17.5 million Beverly Hills home was not engulfed by the deadly fires that sparked on January 7 and killed nearly 29 people.

The unfortunate led the couple to seriously think about moving out of LA as now the region holds a "collective trauma."

"Chrissy and I have always considered returning to New York, where we once lived," Legend told The Wall Street Journal.

"We probably will, once our youngest ones grow up a bit," the father of four continued.

"Every time nature shows its wrath, we wonder if it's time to head back east. Who knows?" Legend noted about the effects of natural disasters in the area over the years.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair are parents to Luna, Miles, Wren, and Esti.