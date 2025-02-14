Bianca Censori seeking divorce from Kanye West after Grammys stunt

Bianca Censori is reportedly seeking a divorce from Kanye West after two years of marriage.

An insider spilled to Page Six that “She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.”

“He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus,” revealed the source.

The confidant further told the outlet that a divorce is not currently imminent because Kanye believes Bianca will "come back to him" at some point.

“He’s saying that she’s just ‘mad at him,’ but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done,” a tipster added.

However, the couple's rep dismissed reports of their separation.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together," the representative told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

“Announcements about their private life will come from them directly,” continued the statement.

This report comes two weeks after the controversial couple's shocking Grammys 2025 appearance, in which the Australian beauty turned heads with a fully see-through dress.