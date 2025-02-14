Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have released their latest single, Scared of Loving You.

On February 13, the songstress took to her Instagram account to announce her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

"I always trick you guys . my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21," she captioned a carousel of pictures.

The newly engaged couple’s first collaborated album is set to release on March 21, 2025.

"Our first song, 'Scared of Loving You,' is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now,” the Calm Down singer added.

In one snap, the 32-year-old singer and the 36-year-old song producer were sitting on a bed with no expression on their faces and looking toward a keyhole.

In another picture, the couple shared a sweet embrace as he kissed her on the cheek.

Before concluding, Gomez penned, “We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!"

In the comment section of the post, her beau responded, “i love you baby."

As per the recent press release, the album shared the love story of the lovebirds and gave "fans a unique window into their relationship."

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences.”

"It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds," it concluded as.