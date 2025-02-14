Justin Bieber 'pushing Hailey Bieber away' with bizarre behaviour: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly going through marital woes once again.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Rhode founder is tired of putting up with Justin’s bizarre behaviours.

"Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” shared a source about the couple who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows last year.

It was also claimed that after the vow renewal “they’re in love and doing great.”

Speaking of the "ridiculous" split rumors about them, the previous source added, “They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s the most important to them — their family, their careers, their friends and God.”

However, the new source continued, "She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.”

“His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot," the insider also addressed before moving to a new topic.