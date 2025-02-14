 
Geo News

Austin Butler finds new girlfriend after parting ways with Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber called it quits at the end of 2024

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Austin Butler finds new girlfriend after parting ways with Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler finds new girlfriend after parting ways with Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler has found a new girlfriend a month after calling it quits with Kaia Gerber.

An insider spilled to Daily Express that the 33-year-old actor is dating a woman named Alice.

The confidant revealed that Austin first met Alice while filming Caught Stealing in NYC.

“They exchanged contacts and are still close,” the source said.

“When his relationship with Kaia started to fall apart, he sought peace with someone outside the industry. He wants a quieter, more serious life now," continued the insider.

Alice, who loves to play the guitar, is not involved in the showbiz business.

“She’s modest and avoids the spotlight,” the source told the outlet.

For those unversed, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber parted ways at the end of 2024 after three years of dating.

Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere
Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere
Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates
Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates
Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties
Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties
King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough video
King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough
Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice
Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice
King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision
King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together
Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source
Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source