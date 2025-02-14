Austin Butler finds new girlfriend after parting ways with Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler has found a new girlfriend a month after calling it quits with Kaia Gerber.

An insider spilled to Daily Express that the 33-year-old actor is dating a woman named Alice.

The confidant revealed that Austin first met Alice while filming Caught Stealing in NYC.

“They exchanged contacts and are still close,” the source said.

“When his relationship with Kaia started to fall apart, he sought peace with someone outside the industry. He wants a quieter, more serious life now," continued the insider.

Alice, who loves to play the guitar, is not involved in the showbiz business.

“She’s modest and avoids the spotlight,” the source told the outlet.

For those unversed, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber parted ways at the end of 2024 after three years of dating.