Kate Middleton, Prince William release PDA-filled photo to celebrate Valentine's Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William released the photo with a heart emoji

February 14, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William marked the Valentine’s Day with a sweet message.

The royal couple shared a PDA-filled photo on their social media handles to celebrate the love day.

The future king and queen shared the photograph with a love heart.

The picture is a still from the video they released in September to mark the end of Kate's cancer treatment.

The intimate video shows Kate and William with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, spending time together in Norfolk, with a message voiced by the Princess.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

Commenting on the photo, one royal fan said, “‪Aww, this is too cute! Happy Valentine’s Day”

Another said, “happy valentine’s day to my favorite royal couple!!”

“Awww that’s so sweet of you to share this lovely pic! Happy valentine day!”, the third said.

“Happy Valentine's Day to this beautiful couple,” the fourth reacted.

