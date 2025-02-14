Prince Albert loses control over Princess Charlene of Monaco in surprising move

Princess Charlene of Monaco appeared more content and confident, with reports suggesting that Prince Albert has loosened his control over her.

The Princess was seen in December 2024 at a Red Cross event where she showcased a new hairstyle and an elegant look.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider revealed that Albert has become more considerate towards the 46-year-old Royal, allowing Charlene greater independence in her choices.

The source said, “He’s removed the pressure and become more submissive and sensitive to her needs.”

“He’s giving her more autonomy to make her own decisions,” they added of the Prince, who has an alleged controlling streak with his “long-suffering wife.”

They continued, “In the past, Albert insisted on being aware of her movements and dictating her mode of dress, but he’s trying to be less so now, and word is he’s even reining in the spies he had tailing her to allow her more privacy.

“This has a lot to do with the change you’re seeing in Charlene, it’s reflecting in her appearance. She’s fresh-faced and confident, she stands with poise and self-control.”