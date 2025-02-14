Meghan Markle is now America's soccer ball: ‘Kicked around at all'

Meghan Markle’s earlier efforts to make her mark as a businesswoman in the US has just been called out by commentator Hilary Fordwich who ‘isnt buying’ it.

The entire conversation happened with Fox News Digital and saw Ms Fordwich saying, “The significance of the situation is regarding the terms set during ‘Megxit’.”

Because at the time, “Expectations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were for them to refrain from using their royal titles for any personal gain.”

And even now, “There are ongoing discussions regarding the boundaries between personal ventures and royal responsibilities, as well as the implications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles,” she admitted near the end of her chat.

But commentator Pelham Turner feels its all been a bit unfair towards the former royal because currently “Harry and Meghan are being treated like a soccer ball that can be kicked around at will.”

And “I come from a working-class family where family protects family, not throws them to the wolves,” the commentator even noted before actually concluding.