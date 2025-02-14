‘Snobby' Meghan Markle drops King Charles subtle message: ‘I'm part of the family'

Meghan Markle’s decision to sport her royal cypher, from her days as a royal appears to be a hidden jib against the Royal Family.

royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward made this observation public while speaking to The Mirror.

Her candid chat with the outlet led her to admit, “I don't think it has any particular significance apart from the snob value of reminding people that she has a royal cypher.”

For those aware of the cypher, it consists of the letters, H and M in cursive, and has a coronet with two cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lys on top, alongside two strawberry leaves.

Despite the ring being worn on her pinky finger, and being rather ‘discrete’ the expert admitted, “I think Meghan wants to be accepted by the Firm for the sake of the children.”

“The Royal Family must know she will never go away, so the less fuss they make about what she does, the less attention is focused on her,” is probably the thought the expert concluded her conversation by admitting.