Jennifer Lawrence's due date for second baby REVEALED

Jennifer Lawrence is set to welcome her second child with husband, Cooke Maroney soon.

As per DailyMail report, the due date for the Hunger Games star's child has been revealed.

Lawrence, who was spotted in New York City on Thursday, looked far along in her pregnancy. Donning a casual outfit, her midsection was full on display.

An insider told the outlet that Lawrence is not due this month, but her baby is expected to arrive in early spring.

"Jennifer is not having the baby this month," the source said.

They went on to add, "The child is due in early spring so there is still some time."

The first day of spring 2025 falls on March 20, which suggests her due date is likely in late March or early April.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, son, Cy, in February 2022.

Previously, an insider told People Magazine that the actress “loves being a mom.”

“She loves being a mom. She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives,” the source stated in October, 2024.