Kanye West receives threat amid divorce drama

Kevin Blatt introduces himself as Hollywood Fixer master at shepherding compromising material off the internet.

The man has threatened to release an alleged sex tape featuring Kanye West after sharing what he calls screenshot from the video.

The threat came as rumors of a split between Ye and his wife Bianca Censori emerged online, although the couple's representatives said they are still together and have no intention of getting divorced.

Kevin Blatt has shared on Instagram a screenshot from what he said West's sextape and said he would soon release it. In the picture shared by the "Hollywood Fixer", Kanye West looks said while sitting shirtless in front of the camera.

The photo is reportedly a screenshot from an alleged sex tape from 2012 which purportedly involves a woman.

Kevin claims that he stopped the tape from being sold and possibly shared with the public. The self-proclaimed fixer appeared to bring news of the tape back to the forefront in response to Kanye selling swastika T-shirts and his string of anti-Jewish tweets.

“Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?” Kevin wrote in a caption across the pic of Ye on the bed, adding “this JEW didn’t forget” about what he labeled the rapper’s “horrible performance.”

The threat made by Kevin Blatt has received mixed reactions online, with Kanye's supporters saying it's the use of revenge porn against the rapper.

His opponents were of the view that Kanye's fans would call any objectionable clip of the rapper a deepfake video.

While Kanye hasn't responded to Kevin’s allegations yet, he has addressed the making and leaking of an alleged sex tape in his 2016 record Real Friends, according to The Mirror US.