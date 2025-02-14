Inside Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell's life as new parents

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have welcomed a daughter

Lily Collins has welcomed a daughter with husband Charlie McDowell via surrogate.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of baby Tove in her cot.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”

Now a source says the couple are over the moon about becoming parents.

“Becoming a mom is a dream come true for Lily,” the source rold Life & Style of the Emily in Paris star.

“She’s been imagining this moment for the longest time, longer than people realize,” shared the mole.

Lily and Charlie, 41, had been trying to have a baby for some time, notes the source, and now that she’s here, the couple aren’t letting anyone, not even Internet trolls who questioned their decision to use a surrogate, burst their baby bubble.

According to the tipster, Lily and Charlie have been trying to have a baby for some time now. Having finally welcomed a baby, the couple is enjoying every moment.

“Lily and Charlie are loving every minute [of parenthood,]” the source added. “They love to sit and watch Tove while she’s sleeping, and are amazed by her tiny hands and feet.”