Oscar nominee Mikey Madison teases future plans after 'Anora' success

Mikey Madison hints at major career shift after 'Anora' role

February 14, 2025

Mikey Madison has hinted at a major career shift following her role in Anora.

The Oscar nominated actress revealed she has been receiving exciting new offers, as per People Magazine.

Madison told the outlet, "There are some things that I am really excited about and have my fingers crossed."

Sharing her future plans, Madison said, "My biggest dream is to continue a career in film. and so, I'm really hopeful that this year I'll get to keep doing that."

The actress said that the film changed the "way that I want to make movies, and really changed how I want to feel when I'm working on something."

"I'm really just chasing this, I don't know, this very specific feeling, this joy."

However, Madison shares that she's trying to stay grounded during the award season, saying, "I've gotten a lot of advice. I think just to try to stay present, not take yourself too seriously, is advice I think I consistently keep getting."

"And so I'm like, ‘Oh, am I taking myself, am I being too serious?’ But yeah, I mean, I think it's really important though. I am constantly reminding myself to stay present, which is sort of a hard thing to remind yourself of."

It is worth mentioning that Mikey Madison is competing for the Best Actress award at the 2025 Oscars alongside Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Perez).

