BLACKPINK Jisoo marks K-pop milestone with new mini album

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has achieved the second-highest first-day sales debut among Korean female soloists with her new album, AMORTAGE.

The BLACKPINK member's solo mini-album sold 385,501 copies on its release date, February 14, according to data from the Hanteo chart.

This marks the second-largest first-day sales debut in Hanteo history for a Korean female solo artist, following Jisoo's own previous release, ME.

The mini album consists of four tracks, including the title song Earthquake, Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs & Kisses.

The 30-year-old K-pop idol made her solo debut in 2023 with singles FLOWER and All Eyes on Me, but AMORTAGE is her first full project outside of BLACKPINK, coming after the solo releases of her fellow members, LISA, JENNIE, and ROSÉ.

The album also marks her first project since signing a global label deal with Warner Records in January 2025.