Jason and Kylie Kelce reveal how they keep the spark alive

Jason and Kylie Kelce are sharing their two cents on relationships while they await the arrival of their fourth child.

The couple sat for a Valentine's Day episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, during which they responded to a fan's query about how they don't "fall into the whole just mom and dad routine."

The parents of three admitted that they do fall into the routine often, but they don't allow it to get to them for much longer.

"We do fall into that trap [and] I think that's something that everybody falls into," Jason explained. Kylie also noted that they've had many conversations about how they're currently in their "[parenting] phase of life" with three kids and another on the way, and their main focus is "very much our kids."

However, Kylie added that they make it a point to "enjoy each other just the two of us," which she added makes "those moments even more special."

Jason also recognised open communication to be a "big component" in their relationship— even though he noted that "every marriage is gonna fall into the mom and dad thing from time to time" once kids enter the picture.

"I think the key to not having that be a thing is just talk to your spouse and say 'Hey, I really miss going out to dinner' or whatever you miss about the moments you had with them that now get overshadowed because you're busier being a mom and dad and working and doing all these things. Then if the other person is listening, hopefully, they go out of their way to try and do whatever that the other person feels like they're missing out on."

Kylie also added that there is "some beauty in embracing the phase of life that we're in," noting that she and Jason "made it a point to speak kindly" to each other, especially when he played football for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Even those little things where as a spouse, you can appreciate that person for the role they play as a dad is important," Kylie explained. "It's a way to still have that love and affection even if it's not expressed in a romantic husband and wife way."

Kylie then recalled the best piece of marital advice she once heard was that "you should always be dating your spouse" because it "keeps [the spark] alive."

Meanwhile, Jason maintained that he doesn't take marriage advice from other people because "most people are full of s***."

"I feel like most advice when it comes to kids or marriage, it can work for certain people's marriages and kids, but everybody's different," Jason explained. "And I try to take a lot of it with a grain of salt."