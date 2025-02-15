Halsey gives insights into 'amazing' proposal by fiancé Avan Jogia

Halsey shared touching details of Avan Jogia's 'special' proposal.

The singer candidly talked about the 'amazing' way Jogia asked her to marry in Barcelona on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sharing the insights the Bad at Love singer noted that she had a vague idea that Jogia may pop the question when the couple went to Barcelona to celebrate their anniversary.

As they "both love boats," hey hop on it and the thought of a proposal crossed her mind with the scenic view around them.

"We were sitting next to each other, and he was like, 'Come down on the floor.' So I got down on the floor of this boat, and he pulled out the ring," Halsey shared.

"He said, 'What's a little bit of marriage between friends?' " she continued.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, I'll do a little bit of marriage with you,' " Halsey said, adding " 'I'd prefer to do a lot of it.'"

It is pertinent to mention that Halsey and Jogia first linked romantically in October 2023.