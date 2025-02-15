Pete Davidson recalls his 'SNL' audition: 'Showbiz is so tough'

Pete Davidson felt "so sad" after rewatching his audition for Saturday Night Live.

In an interview with People magazine, the 31-year-old comedian, who joined SNL in 2014, admitted that he had no idea how "tough" a career in showbiz would be.

"The innocence in my eyes made me so sad. Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was,” said Pete.

The Dog Man star continued, “I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I’m one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into."

Pete added that he was so young at the time as compared to his cast mates.

"Everyone was 10-plus years older than me and I had a hard time fitting in. No one was mean, but there was an age difference," said the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts actor.

"They were getting married, and having kids and I was like, ‘Do you guys want to come over to play video games?!’ So I hung out with Lorne,” added Pete.