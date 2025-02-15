 
Pete Davidson recalls his 'SNL' audition: 'Showbiz is so tough'

Pete Davidson was 20 years old when he auditioned for 'Saturday Night Live'

Web Desk
February 15, 2025

Pete Davidson felt "so sad" after rewatching his audition for Saturday Night Live.

In an interview with People magazine, the 31-year-old comedian, who joined SNL in 2014, admitted that he had no idea how "tough" a career in showbiz would be.

"The innocence in my eyes made me so sad. Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was,” said Pete.

The Dog Man star continued, “I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I’m one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into."

Pete added that he was so young at the time as compared to his cast mates.

"Everyone was 10-plus years older than me and I had a hard time fitting in. No one was mean, but there was an age difference," said the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts actor.

"They were getting married, and having kids and I was like, ‘Do you guys want to come over to play video games?!’ So I hung out with Lorne,” added Pete.

