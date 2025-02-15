Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event

Emma Watson makes rare public appearance

Emma Watson made a rare public appearance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, California, on February 14.

The actress, known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, was seen waving and interacting with a spectator.

She was later conversing with EDM musician Tucker Halpern, who participated in the game alongside singer Noah Kahan and actor Pablo Schreiber.

Watson has largely stayed out of the public eye since resuming her studies as she peruses a master’s degree in literature at Oxford University.

In a December 2023 interview with British Vogue, she discussed her decision to step away from acting, stating that it provided her with a sense of independence and creative space, “I'm just so glad that I did.”

She also reflected on the value of personal fulfillment beyond professional success that continuing her studies has bought her.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is an annual event featuring entertainers and athletes. This year’s edition included a range of participants from the entertainment and sports industries.