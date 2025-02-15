Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy honors late One Direction singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shared an emotional Instagram story marking her first Valentine's Day since the One Direction singer's passing.

Kate received a special keepsake from her best friend honoring the two years of romance the couple shared.

The influencer took to Instagram to share the photo collage of herself and Liam with an inscription of their initials and the angel number 444, the gift her best friend had given her.

Thanking her for the "special" valentine memento, Kate wrote, "Couldn't ask for a better best friend."

In another post, she reflected on how her and Liam were "seeing the northern lights exactly a year ago today for valentines."

Posting a screenshot of multiple notifications from an app that tracks aurora sightings, the 25-year-old wrote, "came across this while I first woke up."

Kate heartbreakingly concluded by wishing her deceased partner a happy valentine, "Happy valentines day liam."

For those unversed, the former One Direction band mate died on October 16, 2024, at the age 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

At that time, he had been vacationing in Buenos Aires with girlfriend Kate, who returned home just days prior to care for their dog, Nala.