 
Geo News

Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum called off their engagement in October 2024

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split

Zoe Kravitz was spotted hanging out with Noah Centineo, four month after she split from her ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum.

Channing and Zoe were dating each other for three years and were engaged for one before they called off their wedding on October 29, 2024.

As per Daily Mail, the High Fidelity star was seen with Noah after they left Danielle Haim's birthday party at the Manhattan venue Joyface, together.

Danielle invited many of her friends to celebrate her 35th birthday, including, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Ice Spice, Anya Taylor-Joy, Addison Rae, Aziz Ansari, Sacha Baron Cohen and Ayo Edebiri.

Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split

Noah and Zoe were seen walking side by side on the pavement, appropriately dressed for the winters as they exited the event.

Zoe rocked a characteristic classy look in New York black, paired with leather high-heeled boots, tying the look together with a midnight blue scarf around her neck.

While Noah, who rose to stardom from the Netflix romcom, All The Boys I've Loved Before, wore a thin brown jacket which he donned over his white t-shirt and khakis.

Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for ‘Wicked'
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for ‘Wicked'
Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'