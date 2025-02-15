Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split

Zoe Kravitz was spotted hanging out with Noah Centineo, four month after she split from her ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum.

Channing and Zoe were dating each other for three years and were engaged for one before they called off their wedding on October 29, 2024.

As per Daily Mail, the High Fidelity star was seen with Noah after they left Danielle Haim's birthday party at the Manhattan venue Joyface, together.

Danielle invited many of her friends to celebrate her 35th birthday, including, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Ice Spice, Anya Taylor-Joy, Addison Rae, Aziz Ansari, Sacha Baron Cohen and Ayo Edebiri.

Noah and Zoe were seen walking side by side on the pavement, appropriately dressed for the winters as they exited the event.

Zoe rocked a characteristic classy look in New York black, paired with leather high-heeled boots, tying the look together with a midnight blue scarf around her neck.

While Noah, who rose to stardom from the Netflix romcom, All The Boys I've Loved Before, wore a thin brown jacket which he donned over his white t-shirt and khakis.