Nicole Kidman dishes on shocking reason for working with women directors

Nicole Kidman dishes on shocking reasons for working with women directors

Nicole Kidman has opened up about why she selects women’s directorial movies.

While chatting with an Italian magazine, IO Donna, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about her working experience with women’s directorial movies.

"I feel in tune with women's stories, obviously,” she began by saying. “I am a woman, and I can speak as a mother, daughter, wife, producer, actress; in short.”

“I can move in different spaces and use a well of emotions and experiences to express my voice. I choose roles and people to collaborate with very carefully,” Kidman added.

Moreover, the Big Little Lies actress dished on the reason behind selecting movies, “This is why I wanted to work with Susanne Bier or Lulu Wang, I find their points of view remarkable.”

She is currently filming Mimi Cave’s directorial movie, Holland, Michigan, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 9, 2025.

“I just shot a film, Holland , with a young director, Mimi Cave, who has her own unique voice, and now, on the Scarpetta series, I am working again with a magnificent Franco-Swedish woman, Charlotte Brandstrom," the Oscar winner concluded.