Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus stun with ‘SNL 50’ show

Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and many other artists took the stage to celebrate Saturday Night Live or SNL’s 50th birthday.

The group of superstars as well as Dave Grohl, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent and more, performed on the iconic stage inside Studio 8H.

Spectators included a wide range of A-list celebrities that included Pete Davidson, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan and Will Ferrell.

Cyrus performed her Grammy-winning track, Flowers as she looked towards the audience and even gave out some shoutouts to familiar faces in the crowd.

As she belted out the widely popular chorus of the song, she crouched down and exclaimed, “I love you Paul Rudd!” the camera then panned to Rudd, who looked flattered and even blew her a kiss in response.

Cyrus then proceeded to call out her “buddy” Adam Sandler in the crowd as well as country superstar, Jelly Roll.

At one point, the Hannah Montana alum even paused during her performance to say, “Are y'all doing that Grammys thing where you guys are famous and s**t and you don’t sing along, excuse my language?”

While, Lady Gaga entranced the crowd with her song, Shallow as she was joined by the Brooklyn 99 star.

As Samberg botched the opening of the song, the 14-time Grammy winning artist stopped him from singing, saying, “Andy, Andy, I got to stop you,” adding, “It's very bad.’

“I could tell as soon as I started it was off. Maybe we skip it?” Samberg replied.

As Gaga suggested they perform something more within his “vocal range” the duo then performed 2009 SNL parody song, D**k in a Box.