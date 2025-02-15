Jesse Plemons reveals why 'Zero Day' characters have vague political views

Jesse Plemons co stars with Robert De Niro and Connie Britton in Netflix's 'Zero Day'

Jesse Plemons is making his TV series debut with Zero Day for Netflix, and the actor has revealed why the political characters in the show aren’t given clear political affiliations.

In Zero Day, Plemons co-stars alongside Robert De Niro and Connie Britton. He plays Roger Carlson, aide to former US president George Mullen (De Niro).

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett plays serving president Evelyn Mitchell. However, all of these characters are without clear political affiliations.

Plemons told The Times of London: “When you do get into the specifics of a political party, it gives you an out immediately as a viewer to either say ‘I’m for this person’ or ‘I’m against them.’ Something disengages as you’re watching. We don’t really need any more of that.”

“One of the gifts of being an actor is that, whether or not you’re playing a character whom you agree with, you’re trying to find out why they think that way,” he said.

He also noted that his character “felt a little like a talent agent to me, where your whole purpose is to protect. I’ve never played anyone like that.”

Zero Day will premiere on February 20, 2025.