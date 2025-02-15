Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?

Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is here. But according to DJ Akademiks, his latest album does not respond to his rival Kendrick Lamar.



He worked on the project with PartyNextDoor and released the music on Valentine's Day.

However, his fans had a busy day searching for any reference to the Not Like Us rapper.

And they found one. As HotNewHipHop reported that they believed in the Celibacy track, the Toronto rapper delivered a thinly veiled dig.

“They be droppin' *****, but we be droppin' harder rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit," the Work hitmaker spits the bar.

But DJ Akademiks, who is a fan of Drake, said the album has no response to K.Dot because he claimed the Grammy winner himself told him.

"I spoke to Drake and shoot, after watching Kendrick's performance that felt so obsessed with Drake at the Super Bowl, I actually asked him. I said 'hey bro, I hope this album is not gonna be completely obsessed with this guy.' And he actually told me directly, he said, 'hey listen, I'm not giving him any more energy.'"

People want him to weep and come out and cry," the internet personality explained. "No he's not gonna do that,” he concluded.