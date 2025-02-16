Meghan Markle ‘intense PDA' with Prince Harry has ulterior motive, says expert

Meghan Markle is trying too hard to show her love for Prince Harry, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is often seen involved in a hot and heavy PDA with Prince Harry, does so to become an ‘influencer.’

Speaking about Meghan and her husband’s latest outing in Vancouver, Royal expert Bronte Coy shared: “I think that there's going to be an extraordinary amount of scrutiny on everything that happens with them and their relationship because of the professional separation that happened last year.

She continues: “With that said, the PDAs were pretty intense, and we got more of a front row seat to all of these PDAs.

“It was kissing, hugging, hand holding, just looking on surface value, at least, it certainly looked like a couple very much in love,” concludes the expert.