Prince Andrew gets THIS brutal title from royal insiders amid new scandals

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has received a shameful title from the royal staff.

The youngest brother of King Charles, who has been living an isolated life at the royal lodge, is being called “Duke of Pork” among palace insiders.

The source told RadarOnline that following multiple scandals including Jeffrey Epstein and the recent Chinese spy drama, Andrew has been in a “terrible shape.”

Andrew has gained significant weight and his appearance has drastically changed due to stress, overeating, and heavy drinking.

"Andrew is barely sleeping, and he's drinking far too much. He's under considerable pressure and there doesn't seem to be any way out," the source said.

Medical experts reportedly estimated that he has gained 72 pounds, now weighing around 237 pounds.

Insider said, “The stress of Andrew's troubles is showing very clearly in his appearance” adding that he “looks absolutely awful.”

This comes after reports suggesting that Prince Andrew will face a possible criminal investigation for allegedly registering a company under a fake name.

According to reports the Duke of York used the alias “Andrew Inverness” when setting up a firm with businessman Johan Eliasch in 2003.