Kanye West, Bianca Censori head to 'divorce sans prenup'

Sources say Kanye West and Bianca Censori do not have a 'prenup'

February 16, 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have allegedly been on the brink of divorce, as reports say the pair do not have a prenup.

Whispers started to make rounds in the wake of Ye's naked stunt at the Grammys, which sparked concerns, and sources said the duo “plan to divorce.”

To add insult to injury, Ye’s outbursts on social media further damage the bond the pair shared, Daily Mail reported.

The Australian-born native was “traumatised” following her husband’s hateful posts, as insiders told the British tabloid that she “does not align with these views.”

Now, TMZ is reporting that the couple do not have a prenup after reports that they have parted ways. However, they do not officially file for divorce.

It was also reported that the reps of both contacted divorce lawyers, as the outlet said they had a verbal agreement that the Yeezy architect would receive $5 million after they split.

It's also unclear whether the Power hitmaker is living with Bianca at their $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

But it is not the first time there were reports of Kanye and Bianca having been separated.

Last October, multiple outlets reported the husband and wife were no longer together. But days later, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Japan.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in December 2022; however, since their marriage, they have been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

