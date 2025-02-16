Photo: Rihanna advised to 'kick A$AP Rocky to curb after bankrolling' him: Source

Rihanna is reportedly spending all her finances on fighting the lawsuit for A$AP Rocky.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songbird has been funding the musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for quite a while now.

Even though she denies it, the mother of two has been paying for the crooner’s “private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."

However, Rihanna, who is being hailed for her business intelligence, has been advised to give up on him for the sake of her own good.

"The word is there are people in her life who think she's making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that's not an option in her eyes," tipped a source.

The insider went on to mention, "Rihanna is madly in love and gets a thrill out of being able to live out her wildest dreams and take A$AP along for the ride.”

"They say she's been bankrolling him from day one, no questions asked,” they noted and added, “It's something he clearly takes advantage of, but he's her man and she's going to take care of him, and no one will ever persuade her otherwise."