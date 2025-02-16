 
Geo News

Rihanna advised to 'kick A$AP Rocky to curb after bankrolling' him: Source

Rihanna is reportedly funding A$AP Rocky's legal defense and other luxuries

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Photo: Rihanna advised to kick A$AP Rocky to curb after bankrolling him: Source
Photo: Rihanna advised to 'kick A$AP Rocky to curb after bankrolling' him: Source

Rihanna is reportedly spending all her finances on fighting the lawsuit for A$AP Rocky.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songbird has been funding the musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for quite a while now.

Even though she denies it, the mother of two has been paying for the crooner’s “private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."

However, Rihanna, who is being hailed for her business intelligence, has been advised to give up on him for the sake of her own good.

"The word is there are people in her life who think she's making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that's not an option in her eyes," tipped a source.

The insider went on to mention, "Rihanna is madly in love and gets a thrill out of being able to live out her wildest dreams and take A$AP along for the ride.”

"They say she's been bankrolling him from day one, no questions asked,” they noted and added, “It's something he clearly takes advantage of, but he's her man and she's going to take care of him, and no one will ever persuade her otherwise."

Sean Ono Lennon reveals the truth about his iconic lineage
Sean Ono Lennon reveals the truth about his iconic lineage
Sara Bareilles reveals 1 thing not to expect on her wedding with Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles reveals 1 thing not to expect on her wedding with Joe Tippett
Top star agent calls Blake Lively 'good' while Justin Baldoni 'bad'
Top star agent calls Blake Lively 'good' while Justin Baldoni 'bad'
Meghan Markle nears yet another milestone
Meghan Markle nears yet another milestone
Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?
Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?
Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report
Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report
Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement
Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae