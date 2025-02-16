Max Greenfield fanboys over Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams

Max Greenfield is raving about the wave of young, female pop singers.

The actor, 45, was at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix comedy series Running Point on Wednesday when he shared some words of appreciation for his favourite pop stars including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, and Billie Eilish.

"Music is so good right now. I mean, especially these young female artists — unbelievable. I'm just into it," he told People Magazine.

"It's cool because I'm old now and watching what Gracie's doing, Olivia, you're in it and you go, 'Okay, this is what's going on.' And [it] keeps me young a little bit," he added.

Greenfield, who shares daughter Lilly, 15, and son Ozzie, 9, with wife Tess Sanchez, recalled an instance from Abrams' concert.

"Gracie Abrams came out and I told my daughter, 'I'm going to the Greek [Theatre] if you want to come with me.' But of course she was into it," he said. "I think Gracie's incredible, obviously Billie, all of them — they're just so good."

The actor also took notice of the community-like vibe these artists have cultivated among their fanbases.

"The vibe in these rooms when [they] perform, it's so nice to see," he told the publication. "I go with my daughter, I like the music, but to see her and her friends embrace that community and be embraced by that community when we go to these shows, it is just so meaningful and they create such a positive environment."

He also joked that attending Swift's Eras Tour was so fun that it felt "like being on drugs."

Running Point premieres February 27 on Netflix.