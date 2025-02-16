Chester Bennington’s son takes the ‘path of happiness’ for Valentines

Draven Bennington the son of late Chester Bennington, who was renowned for his musical contributions as front man of the iconic band Linkin Park, just made a major announcement.

The music legacy, came out as a transgender, and although previously referred to as “he,” the 22-year-old’s Instagram profile now contains the pronouns, “she/her.”

She began her caption with, “As today is a day to celebrate love and what love truly means, whether it's for a partner, family, or ourselves, I thought it would be a perfect time to show some love to myself,' she began the message.”

“For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside. Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing,” Draven added.

Revealing when this decision came about, she continued, “In August of last year, I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself. I came out as transgender and started hormone replacement therapy, and it has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

“I do have to say I am very blessed to be able to do this, as well as having very supportive family and friends. I love each and every one of you who have shown me nothing but love and respect and see me for who I truly am,” the offspring of the Burn It Down rocker, further noted.

Addressing her mom, Samantha Olit, who was the first wife of Chester, Draven penned, “Especially Mom, you've always unconditionally loved me. I'm so blessed to be your child! I love you to the moon and back!”

“With all the support and love I've received, I've built the strength to love myself. This is why I'm choosing to no longer hide who I am. Love is love. Happy Valentine's Day,” she concluded.

Chester Bennington welcomed Draven with his first wife, Samantha, to whom he was married from 1996 till their eventual divorce in 2005.