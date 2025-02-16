 
Geo News

Ethan Slater all hearts for Ariana Grande: 'I'm unendingly proud'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been dating since July 2023

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Photo: Ethan Slater all hearts for Ariana Grande: Im unendingly proud
Photo: Ethan Slater all hearts for Ariana Grande: 'I'm unendingly proud'

Ariana Grande’s beau Ethan Slater recently heaped praise for the songbird post her Oscars nod.

As fans will be aware, the duo has been enamoured with each other since July 2023. Reportedly, they fell in love while they were filming the musical, Wicked.

Speaking of this project, Ethan Slater gushed over his lady love at the 40th Artios Awards in New York City on February 12, 2025.

He told Us Weekly during this chat, “I’m unbelievably proud of her.”

The 32-year-old acting sensation also added, “She worked so hard. She and Cynthia [Erivo] worked so unbelievably hard to not only make this movie and be the best versions of Glinda and Elphaba, but to promote it.”

Before starting a new topic, he maintained, “They’re incredible. I’m unendingly proud.”

It is not the first time when Ethan applauded the Stuck With You songstress as in a previous chat with Extra he called Ariana and Cynthia "amazing" performers.

"They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation,” said Ethan of the stars. "Everybody knows what incredible singers they are.”

Meghan Markle sends out message to royal family of ‘particular significance'
Meghan Markle sends out message to royal family of ‘particular significance'
Dua Lipa celebrates rumoured fiance Callum Turner's birthday
Dua Lipa celebrates rumoured fiance Callum Turner's birthday
Prince William asked to quit Kingship, given ‘second division' career video
Prince William asked to quit Kingship, given ‘second division' career
Nicole Kidman reacts to Charli xcx's fangirling gesture
Nicole Kidman reacts to Charli xcx's fangirling gesture
Prince Harry tells people with multiple kids: ‘It's your fault' video
Prince Harry tells people with multiple kids: ‘It's your fault'
Pete Davidson gives ex-fiancee Ariana Grande a shouout
Pete Davidson gives ex-fiancee Ariana Grande a shouout
Meghan Markle ‘intense PDA' with Prince Harry has ulterior motive, says expert video
Meghan Markle ‘intense PDA' with Prince Harry has ulterior motive, says expert
Max Greenfield fanboys over Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams
Max Greenfield fanboys over Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams