Photo: Ethan Slater all hearts for Ariana Grande: 'I'm unendingly proud'

Ariana Grande’s beau Ethan Slater recently heaped praise for the songbird post her Oscars nod.

As fans will be aware, the duo has been enamoured with each other since July 2023. Reportedly, they fell in love while they were filming the musical, Wicked.

Speaking of this project, Ethan Slater gushed over his lady love at the 40th Artios Awards in New York City on February 12, 2025.

He told Us Weekly during this chat, “I’m unbelievably proud of her.”

The 32-year-old acting sensation also added, “She worked so hard. She and Cynthia [Erivo] worked so unbelievably hard to not only make this movie and be the best versions of Glinda and Elphaba, but to promote it.”

Before starting a new topic, he maintained, “They’re incredible. I’m unendingly proud.”

It is not the first time when Ethan applauded the Stuck With You songstress as in a previous chat with Extra he called Ariana and Cynthia "amazing" performers.

"They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation,” said Ethan of the stars. "Everybody knows what incredible singers they are.”