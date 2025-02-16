Photo: Ethan Slater teases exciting details about Ariana Grande's 'Wicked 2'

Ethan Slater talked about the second installment of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s, Wicked.

During a new chat with Us Weekly at the 40th Artios Awards in New York City, the acting sensation revealed that every character “gets to deepen their story line” in the second installment of the musical.

He began by recalling, “[Director] Jon [M. Chu] once said that Wicked is all about what you do when you finally learn the truth.”

The 32-year-old also addressed, “And I think all those groups come to bear that in the second film.”

For those unversed, Wicked: For Good, is set to be released in November.

“So, personally, I’m really excited about Boq’s relationship with Nessa [Marissa Bode],” Ethan expressed.

Before continuing with a new topic, he added, “We get to spend a lot more time with the two of them and see how they develop, which is exciting for me.”

Speaking of his relationship with Ariana Grande, he shared, “I think we’re both able to just focus on the movie whenever these conversations come up.”