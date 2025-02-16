 
Eamonn Holmes makes rare comment on marriage post split from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes makes surprising comment on his past marriage during an interview after splitting from Ruth Langsford

Web Desk
February 16, 2025

Eamonn Holmes made a rare reference to his past marriage during a Valentine’s Day segment on GB News, just months after his split from Ruth Langsford.

During the morning show alongside co-anchor Ellie Costello, Holmes was asked if he remembered his first Valentine.

In regards to this, he responded, “I married her,” and this remark drew an affectionate reaction from Costello.

According to Daily Mail, Holmes referred to his first wife, Gabrielle Holmes, whom he married in 1985 and shares three children with, Declan, Rebecca, and Niall.

Moreover, the TV presenter separated from Langsford, 64, last year after 14 years of marriage.

Shortly after their split in May, Holmes went public with his new relationship with dating counselor Katie Alexander while Langsford remains single.

Additionally, Langsford recently spoke about the emotional toll of their breakup, stating that while she has accepted the end of their marriage, she is now embracing a single life.

Furthermore, the couple, who co-hosted This Morning for over a decade, had been together since 1996 before officially parting ways.

