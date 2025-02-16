'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene

Alicia Hannah-Kim, who plays Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai, had a scene where she had to kiss her costar, Yuji Okumoto, after doing karate with him.



In an interview with People, she recalled the actor who plays Chozen Togouchi was "afraid" before acting in the scene in episode 8 of season 6.

“I was really excited for that day,” she remembered. "'I’ve been married for 11 years, pucker up, Yuji, we’re going to get it on,' and he just looked at me in the van with this utter fear. He was afraid. His eyes got really big, and he was chewing gum. He goes, ‘Okay.’”

Her husband, Sebastian Roché, also reflected on the public reaction to the onscreen kiss in the interview.

“It’s amazing how well the fandom received it,” he said. “The fandom loved it though. They really loved it.”

“Who doesn’t love a little romance in Barcelona?” the actress quipped. To which her husband, who also starred in 1923 as a Catholic priest, said, “Except Father Renaud. A little romance … It’s not happening.”

The fight scenes have been a staple of Cobra Kai. In a previous interview with the outlet, the show's lead stars said Ralph Macchio and William Zabka called it “running a marathon.”

“You have to be an athlete to do this show, and it’s kept us in shape,” the 59-year-old, who plays Johnny Lawrence, said.

His co-star agreeing with him said, “It's funny, back in 1980-whatever, I was like, ‘Well, thank God, I don't have to do this ever again!’”

“Little did I know, and now I'm like, ‘You know what? I'm taking pride in it because, at my age right now, this is good. This is really good. And I am prideful of it,’” he concluded.