Queen Camilla is on the verge of collapse from the King cancer: ‘Drinking her time away'

It appears King Charles’ health woes are taking a toll on his lady-love and Queen as well.

For those unversed, the sorrows that recently overtook the Royal Family have seemingly led the Queen to turn towards alcohol, as a means of ‘drowning her sorrows.

This revelation comes amid the overwhelming ‘chaos’ that the Firm seems to have found itself fallen into.

The real extent of the Queen’s reaction to this has been shared by a well-placed insider.

They spoke to RadarOnline about the whole thing and said, “she's been hitting the bottle pretty heavily as a result.”

It is pertinent to mention, that while the details of King Charles’ cancer have not been confirmed, insiders have also said that his ‘deadly pancreatic cancer’ has left his distraught wife on the “verge of collapse”, so much so that a courtier called her “completely out of control.”