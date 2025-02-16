Prince Harry fears he may never reconcile with Prince William

Prince Harry was all smiles with his wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Vancouver last week, but sources say he’s privately struggling.

According to new report, the Duke of Sussex fears that he may never repair his relationship with Prince William.

With each passing day, Harry is starting to realize the impact of his public criticism of the Royal family with insiders claiming the Duke is feeling increasingly lost and alone.

However, William, the Prince of Wales has accepted the rift and has no plans to change his stance, the source told Heat Magazine.

“William sees that Harry is lonely and is clearly lost in his new life, and it saddens him,” the insider shared.

“Even if they’re estranged, there’s that bloodline that binds them together and always will,” the Royal tipster added.

However, the insider said that William is “not being swayed by tales of Harry’s loneliness or half-baked olive branches that come his way every so often from Montecito.”

“The bottom line is that Harry has a mountain to climb if he wants his UK family back – and as far as William is concerned, he’s done the kind of damage that is utterly unforgivable,” they said.