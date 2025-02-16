Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have opened up about 12 years being together in their new TLC reality series, The Baldwins.

According to People Magazine, the couple shared the key to their strong marriage.

Hilaria said, "We'll find time to go for dinner. It gives us a chance to reconnect, sometimes just sit in silence. It's just like, 'Okay, 'we're here.'"

"He always said, 'We're married, you're my wife, you're the mother of my children, but you always need to be my girlfriend,'" she added. "Yeah, I just couldn't have it any other way."

Alec recalled their first meeting from 2011, saying, "I had been married, got divorced. I dated another woman for off and on for quite a while. I'm like, 'I don't want to have a girlfriend. I don't.'"

"And so when I met [Hilaria], I was really like, 'Oh, God. I don't want to do this. I don't want to do this,'" the actor said.

He added, "But I mean, I fell madly in love with her. And I told my friends, and they were like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ. It's like a miracle.'"

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who share seven children, offer a glimpse into their busy life in The Baldwins, scheduled to release on February 23.

Talking about the show, Hilaria told the outlet, "Telling your story is one thing, and showing your story is something else."

"It felt authentic, it felt human. It felt very empowering," she added.