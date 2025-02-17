Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career

Kate Winslet has a storied career in Hollywood as an actress. But the star is set to take a change as for the first time she will direct a film.



Goodbye June, an upcoming film by Netflix, will mark the actress' directorial debut.

Apart from direction, the Titanic star will also star in the film, and her cast members include Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren.

According to Deadline, the Oscar winner will also produce the flick with Kate Solomon, and production is said to begin soon.

“Goodbye June is a present day, fictional drama, set in England. A touching, yet humorous story which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances,” the official logline read.

Lee is the last film Kate, who has seven Oscar nods in her career, starred in. It premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival. In the film, she played Lee Miller, a fashion model turned World War II photographer.