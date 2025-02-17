 
Geo News

Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career

Reports say Kate Winslet will be part of an upcoming Netflix film

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career
Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career

Kate Winslet has a storied career in Hollywood as an actress. But the star is set to take a change as for the first time she will direct a film.

Goodbye June, an upcoming film by Netflix, will mark the actress' directorial debut.

Apart from direction, the Titanic star will also star in the film, and her cast members include Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren.

According to Deadline, the Oscar winner will also produce the flick with Kate Solomon, and production is said to begin soon.

“Goodbye June is a present day, fictional drama, set in England. A touching, yet humorous story which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances,” the official logline read.

Lee is the last film Kate, who has seven Oscar nods in her career, starred in. It premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival. In the film, she played Lee Miller, a fashion model turned World War II photographer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene
'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong
Real reason Led Zeppelin members agreed to open up for documentary
Real reason Led Zeppelin members agreed to open up for documentary
Kate Hudson reflects on hosting THIS live sketch comedy 25 years ago
Kate Hudson reflects on hosting THIS live sketch comedy 25 years ago
Prince Harry fears he may never reconcile with Prince William video
Prince Harry fears he may never reconcile with Prince William
Leo Woodall opens up about 'awkward' intimate scenes with Renee Zellweger
Leo Woodall opens up about 'awkward' intimate scenes with Renee Zellweger
Maya Hawke exposes shocking truth about casting in Hollywood
Maya Hawke exposes shocking truth about casting in Hollywood