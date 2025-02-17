Pete Davidson recalls decision made 'sans much thought'

Pete Davidson was in rehab for four months. But before seeking help, he made a decision, the SNL alum now acknowledged, that he made without "paying attention."



Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he revealed that his house has a large fish tank. But the catch here is that he’s “allergic to all pets that would bring [him] happiness.”

Having said this, Pete explained his large aquatic purchase. “So, I’ll explain this. I went to rehab for four months, came back, that was just in the living room. Yeah, I think I made that decision when I wasn’t really paying attention.”

The 31-year-old, in his usual comic delivery, shared how many times he had to clean the aquarium.

“And then when I got home there was a guy cleaning it, and I was like ‘Oh, is this like once every six months you gotta come back?’ And he goes, ‘Oh no, this is two-three times a week for the rest of your life.’"

"So, there’s this guy Norm who comes over twice a week," he joked before concluding by sharing the size of the tank. "You can’t tell, this is half of my living room. It’s 150 gallons. It’s hilarious."