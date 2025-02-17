 
Geo News

Pete Davidson recalls decision made 'sans much thought'

Pete Davidson explains his surprising decision in a recent interview

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Pete Davidson recalls decision made sans much thought
Pete Davidson recalls decision made 'sans much thought'

Pete Davidson was in rehab for four months. But before seeking help, he made a decision, the SNL alum now acknowledged, that he made without "paying attention."

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he revealed that his house has a large fish tank. But the catch here is that he’s “allergic to all pets that would bring [him] happiness.”

Having said this, Pete explained his large aquatic purchase. “So, I’ll explain this. I went to rehab for four months, came back, that was just in the living room. Yeah, I think I made that decision when I wasn’t really paying attention.”

Pete Davidson recalls decision made sans much thought

The 31-year-old, in his usual comic delivery, shared how many times he had to clean the aquarium.

“And then when I got home there was a guy cleaning it, and I was like ‘Oh, is this like once every six months you gotta come back?’ And he goes, ‘Oh no, this is two-three times a week for the rest of your life.’"

"So, there’s this guy Norm who comes over twice a week," he joked before concluding by sharing the size of the tank. "You can’t tell, this is half of my living room. It’s 150 gallons. It’s hilarious."

Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career
Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career
Prince Harry's mood shifts as he attends Invictus Games without Meghan
Prince Harry's mood shifts as he attends Invictus Games without Meghan
Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal
Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal
Meghan Markle's early exit from Invictus Games hailed as strategic move
Meghan Markle's early exit from Invictus Games hailed as strategic move
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene
'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong
Real reason Led Zeppelin members agreed to open up for documentary
Real reason Led Zeppelin members agreed to open up for documentary