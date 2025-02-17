 
Geo News

Selena Gomez shines in silver at BAFTA red carpet

The singer is nominated for the very first time at BAFTA 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Selena Gomez shines in silver at BAFTA red carpet
Selena Gomez shines in silver at BAFTA red carpet

Selena Gomez dazzled in silver gown at BAFTA 2025 to mark her first nomination

The 32-year-old actress stepped out on February 16 to attend the 78th British Academy Film Awards in London, donning a black and silver dress.

During pre-show talk, the Calm Down singer, who was nominated for supporting actress for Emilia Pérez, gushed over her first-ever BAFTA node.

She told the red carpet host Clara Amfo that she "wouldn't say no" to any potential musicals she may get offered in the future.

Gomez's gown was embroidered with silver and white beads, sequins, crystals, rhinestones, and tassels and she paired it with a black off-the-shoulder bodice by Schiaparelli with black heels

To give extra sparkle to her look she wore Tiffany & Co.’s earrings and two bracelets.

Gomez kept her hair slicked back to show off all of her dress.

Pete Davidson recalls decision made 'sans much thought'
Pete Davidson recalls decision made 'sans much thought'
Prince Harry warned as Donald Trump has other plans for him: Source video
Prince Harry warned as Donald Trump has other plans for him: Source
Prince Harry lets loose at Invictus Games as Meghan Markle returns home
Prince Harry lets loose at Invictus Games as Meghan Markle returns home
Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career
Kate Winslet sets to mark major change in career
Prince Harry's mood shifts as he attends Invictus Games without Meghan
Prince Harry's mood shifts as he attends Invictus Games without Meghan
Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal
Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal
Meghan Markle's early exit from Invictus Games hailed as strategic move
Meghan Markle's early exit from Invictus Games hailed as strategic move
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel