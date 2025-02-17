Selena Gomez shines in silver at BAFTA red carpet

Selena Gomez dazzled in silver gown at BAFTA 2025 to mark her first nomination

The 32-year-old actress stepped out on February 16 to attend the 78th British Academy Film Awards in London, donning a black and silver dress.

During pre-show talk, the Calm Down singer, who was nominated for supporting actress for Emilia Pérez, gushed over her first-ever BAFTA node.

She told the red carpet host Clara Amfo that she "wouldn't say no" to any potential musicals she may get offered in the future.

Gomez's gown was embroidered with silver and white beads, sequins, crystals, rhinestones, and tassels and she paired it with a black off-the-shoulder bodice by Schiaparelli with black heels

To give extra sparkle to her look she wore Tiffany & Co.’s earrings and two bracelets.

Gomez kept her hair slicked back to show off all of her dress.