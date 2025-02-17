Kendrick Lamar inches away to create history on Spotify

Kendrick Lamar is on his way to making history on Spotify. He is a million streams shy of reaching 100 million monthly listeners, which would make him the first rapper to achieve this feat.

The soon-to-hit milestone comes on the heels of the Compton rap star dethroning his rival Drake, who previously held the record.

On the other hand, Drake has released his joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor. But his loyal fan DJ Akademiks claimed he did not respond to the Grammy winner in it.

"I spoke to Drake and shoot, after watching Kendrick's performance that felt so obsessed with Drake at the Super Bowl, I actually asked him," he told HotNewHipHop.

"I said 'hey bro, I hope this album is not gonna be completely obsessed with this guy.' And he actually told me directly, he said, 'hey listen, I'm not giving him any more energy.'"

"People want him to weep and come out and cry," the internet personality explained. "No he's not gonna do that,” he concluded.