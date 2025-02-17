Prince William delivers heartwarming surprise speech at 2025 BAFTA

Prince William celebrated the 20th anniversary of BAFTA's Rising Star Award with a surprise pre-recorded video speech.

The Prince of Wales highlighted the award's significance in recognizing emerging talent and inspiring future generations of actors in his heartwarming speech.

William, who serves as President of BAFTA, congratulated the five nominees, praising their outstanding performances and predicting a bright future for them.

"What a 20 years and what a line-up of exceptional talent!" William said. "Since 2006 this award has not only championed the industry's rising stars but has helped to inspire the next generation of acting talent to pursue their dreams.

The Prince of Wales added, "The five incredibly talented people nominated tonight demonstrate a remarkable range of performances and have each captured the imagination of audiences over the last year.

"Judging by the international success of the previous nominees and winners of this award, I am certain we will be seeing much more of their work over the next 20 years and beyond."

William and his wife, Kate Middleton. could not attend the ceremony as they are currently on a Caribbean family vacation with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to Daily Mail, the Waleses are also joined by Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.